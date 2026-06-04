Local artist says invite to First and Main concert series a dream come true

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A beloved east side tradition returns to Colorado Springs this Friday as the First and Main Summer Concert Series brings free live music throughout June and July.

The series, which has been a hallmark of summer in Colorado Springs for more than 25 years, is held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the park across from Cinemark at First & Main Town Center at 3305 Cinema Point.

Each week features a different local band offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. Concerts run through July 17 and are free and open to the public.

Opening the series this Friday is Rafiel Slade and his band, Rafiel & the Roomshakers.

"The people are really there to hang out, listen and share a love of live music," said Slade.

Slade, a Carolina native and army veteran, says he plays to help bring more variety to the Olympic City's music scene. The band covers classic artists and performs original music.

"Artists I grew up with, Al Green, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder," said Slade.

Slade said landing a spot on the First and Main stage was years in the making.

"I kinda gave up on First and Main. Everyone wants to play at that. I kinda gave up, but then, serendipity came around again and they contacted me, and I said definitely," said Slade.

The event draws thousands to Colorado Springs' east side each summer. For some residents, it fills a gap in local entertainment options.

"We want to still do arts and entertainment, but living on this side of town, it's often difficult because of traffic and construction," said Ryan Can.

"We don't really know a lot of spots around here," said Nick Aragon.

Others say the series plays an important role in supporting the surrounding business community.

"It's huge because we have a lot of mom and pop shops here, so it's important they get support when they can," said Can.

Beyond the music, the series features balloon animals by Marvelous Marc, local pop-up vendors, prizes and more. Attendees are encouraged to shop, dine, or catch a movie before or after the show. New additions to the center include BBQ & Hot Pot Story, Barnes & Noble and Clawderland.

Organizers advise arriving early, as parking and lawn space can be limited.

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