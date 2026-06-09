Knights, jousts, and merriment: Colorado Renaissance Festival opens Saturday

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado tradition is back yet again! It's time for all squires, knights, and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities.

The 49th Annual Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend.

It's held every year in Larkspur, which is about 30 minutes north of Colorado Springs.

The festival is for all ages and includes armored jousts, knighting ceremonies, 10 stages with music, juggling, acrobatics, and comedy.

The fair is open Saturdays and Sundays, starting on June 13th.

It opens at 10 am and closes at 6:30 pm. Tickets for adults are 32 dollars, and tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are 15 dollars.

Children under four get in for free.

Just remember, driving and parking for the event can take a while, so be prepared.

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