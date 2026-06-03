Finds Under $40 - Wandering about the Backyard Market in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring the Pikes Peak region doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Backyard Market in Black Forest.

Situated at 6845 Shoup Road in Black Forest and operating each Saturday from late May through mid-October, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators.

"So we really are supporting the most local of our small businesses here in the market," commented Theda Stone, founder and manager of the market, "which is super important, especially in this economy, especially with when you're building community. You want to know where your food comes from. You want to meet the people that make it. And this is the perfect place to do that on Saturday morning."

Theda expects that each market this year will boast more than 80 vendors; the market runs from 9:00 - 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

"This is where you can come out on Saturday mornings," added Stone, "you can talk to your farmers, talk to your favorite food producers and vendors, and basically just build that relationship with them, with your friends, listen to live music, do a kid's corner activity. We've got it all out here in Black Forest."

The market also operates The Farm Shop inside the log church on the same property; the shop is open every day and runs year-round.

For additional information regarding this market, visit the Backyard Market website.

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For even more ongoing or soon-to-start farmers' markets, check out the list below:



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