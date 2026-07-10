Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 10 - July 12, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pikes Peak or Bust Parade to the High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Music Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pikes Peak or Bust Parade

The 83rd Pikes Peak or Bust Parade is happening Saturday! The parade starts at 11 a.m. and runs south along Tejon Street from East Boulder Street to East Vermijo Avenue. Don't miss the Lil' Cowpokes Stick Horse Races! The parade leads into the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, which starts Tuesday. More information here.



Watch a preview of the parade below:

High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Music Festival

The High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Music Festival is underway in Westcliffe! It's happening at the Bluff and Summit Park now through Sunday. Tickets start at $40. Due to road closures in the area because of the Aspen Acres Fire, there is heavy traffic expected. For road closures and detours, click here. More information about the festival here.



Watch a preview of the festival, and how to help businesses affected by the Aspen Acres Fire below:

Green Box Arts Festival

The 18th annual Green Box Arts Festival is underway in Green Mountain Falls! From now through next Sunday, enjoy art, performances, hands-on classes and much more! Streets and trails in Green Mountain Falls will be lined with artwork from established artists. Tickets for events start at $15. More information here.



Watch a preview of the Green Box Arts Festival below:

El Paso County Fair

The El Paso County Fair starts this weekend in Calhan! The fair starts Saturday and ends next Saturday, July 18, at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center. You can enjoy barn tours, a car show and live entertainment. Don't miss the Rough Stock Rodeo at the Grandstand Arena at 6 p.m. on Saturday! General admission day passes start at $8 for adults. More information here.

Manitou Springs Pride Fest

The 2026 Manitou Springs Pride Fest, which started in 2022, is happening this weekend! The event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 42 Park Avenue in Manitou Springs. Enjoy live entertainment from local performers, vendors and much more! The fest is free to attend! More information here.

Saleabration Block Party

Community members are invited to the third annual Saleabration Block Party! The community yard sale is happening on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Westside Community Center. You can enjoy a makers market, food trucks, live entertainment and much more! More information here.

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The First and Main Summer Concert Series continues this weekend in Colorado Springs! The event is happening every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17 at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival continues along Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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A historic fire and a glimmer of hope for evacuees The Aspen Acres Fire has grown to become the seventh-largest fire in Colorado history, but there's finally some good news. Some mandatory evacuations have been downgraded, giving hope to residents who have been out of their homes for more than a week. A Historic Fire & a Glimmer of Hope for Evacuees

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