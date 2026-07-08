Westside Community Center hosts third annual Saleabration Block Party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This Saturday, July 11, community members can visit the Westside Community Center for their third annual Saleabration Block Party.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

It's a free event where everyone can participate in the following:



a community-wide yard sale

a makers market

food trucks

a plant and seed swap

a nonperishable food drive

live entertainment

Additionally, residents can learn more about the programs and activities that the Westside Community Center offers.

"Saleabration is a fun way to bring neighbors together while supporting local vendors and celebrating everything the Westside Community Center has to offer."



"Whether you're looking for unique finds, sharing plants or seeds, or simply spending time with family and friends, there's something for everyone." Alberto Jaramillo, program administrator at Westside Community Center

For more information about the party and the community center, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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