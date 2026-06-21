Pikes Peak or Bust Parade back on!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 83rd Pikes Peak or Bust Parade and surrounding activities are back on, according to rodeo parade organizers!

The parade will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m., four days before the start of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Last week, parade organizers posted on social media saying they do not have the resources necessary to produce the event at the level the community deserves. You can view the Facebook post below:

The parade coordinator told News5 that community members and business owners worked together to secure parade funding!

The rodeo will also run as scheduled from July 14 through the 18 at the Norris Penrose Event Center, which is located near the Highway 24 and South 8th Street interchange.

Tickets for the rodeo start at $25. To purchase them, visit Pikes Peak or Bust's website.

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