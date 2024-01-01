Peter Choi

Peter W. Choi joined the News 5 team as a Multimedia journalist in July 2024

Peter's career began at Arirang TV in South Korea, where he was a bilingual reporter covering the Korean peninsula and international news. His multicultural background brings a unique perspective to his reporting.

After two years in Seoul, Peter pursued local journalism at KXLY 4 News Now in Spokane, covering two devastating wildfires, homelessness, and regional and state legislatures.

Peter was born and raised in South Korea and graduated from Seattle Pacific University, where he studied Communication.

When Peter is not in the newsroom, you can catch him beatboxing and singing.