What are cowboy superstitions? Here's a crash course on cowboy culture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As we head into Day Three of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, New5's Peter Choi got a special lesson about cowboy culture, especially the routines and even superstitions some competitors follow before they hit the arena.

We caught up with Scott Stuart, who's a member of the Board of Directors for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

"14 years old when I started the rodeo," said Stuart.

That's when Stuart's cowboy life started. He says the rodeo is no joke.

“Very competitive. You are going to see several world champions," said Stuart.

Just like any other sport, Stuart says players have their routine that borders on superstition.

“One thing that you never do is come to a house or a hotel room and put your hat on the bed," said Stuart.

He says if you do that, you will have the worst luck. Also, don't put your hat down upside down.

“Don’t set them down like this… all the luck in the hat will drain out," Stuart said.

Wearing the color yellow is also a no-go because he says it's associated with being a coward.

“I will always have to have Double Mint chewing gum in my mouth," said Stuart.

That's what he does every time before he competes.

Of course, nobody really knows exactly where those superstitions originated. Although everyone has different routines before competitions, they all embody true cowboy values.

“Love for the country. love for animals, and love for the family," said Stuart.

That's what American cowboys are all about.

