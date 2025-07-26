'Thank you': People along Mark Dabling Blvd. notice positive change after News5 reports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 first reported about the abandoned vehicles parked on the side of Mark Dabling Boulevard between South Rockrimmon Boulevard and East Woodmen Road in June.

People we spoke with say they are glad to see some changes now.

Aaron Ruchala works near Mark Dabling Blvd. He says he has seen many cars, people, and tents on the side of the road.

"We have some people camping outside the building," said Ruchala.

Other workers tell News5 they have seen three or four cars parked when they are driving on the road. Ruchala says he saw Colorado Springs Police officers speaking with the owners of the abandoned car.

"I saw cops through here putting up a new fence. When I have seen cars, I have seen them actively being talked to," said Ruchala.

Ryan Parks, who also works near Mark Dabling Blvd, says it made some changes.

"Today (Friday), I noticed no vehicles out there," said Parks.

Ruchala says it makes him less stressed about parking at work.

"It's nice not to have to worry about leaving your (car)," said Ruchala. "Eight to 10 hours shift at work, and finding your window smashed, you know?"

They both say they are thankful for the actions from the Colorado Springs Police Department and News5.

"Thank you for your efforts. Every little change makes this place better, and that's what we need," said Parks.

___

____

