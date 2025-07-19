Neighbors say they were blindsided by a possible development of a storage facility in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People who live near Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road on the North side of Colorado Springs say they are not happy about the possibility of a storage facility being built in their neighborhood.

They say it could create traffic and safety problems.

"Our whole community felt like we were blindsided," said Julie Price, who lives near the site.

The possible development of a new storage facility could happen on a nearly five-acre property near Price's house.

"As a community,... concerned as far as what crimes this could bring in," said Price.

She also says it could bring more traffic because she says more drivers may have to go through a residential area.

News5 checked with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about how many burglaries from storage units have been reported in the city this year.

According to the CSPD, more than 1,200 burglary cases have been filed this year. Among them, there are 121 burglaries from storage units.

Price says she saw a sign in the empty property in 2022.

"(That says) Storage facility was interested in being put in here. There would be an open comment period by September 28th," said Price.

Neighbors submitted their concerns to the city, that was in 2022.

"Over 120 comments were submitted to the city," said Price.

Then, she says her neighbors were told that a neighborhood meeting would be held to consolidate their concerns.

"After that email, everything went silent," said Price.

She says she recently received an email saying that the development was approved by the city earlier in July.

"Are you kidding me? That's what went through my head," said Price.

News 5 sat down with City Senior Planner Tamara Baxter.

"My understanding is (that) the neighborhood meeting was discussed to occur. It did not happen," said Baxter.

The City of Colorado Springs Planning Department's new development tracker website is an interactive map that lets you zoom in directly to each project.

She says the city does take ownership for not having a neighborhood meeting. She also said holding a neighborhood meeting is optional.

"We are currently in the process... moving forward... to arrange a neighborhood meeting," said Baxter.

She says the city doesn't have possible dates for the meeting yet.

What's the next step?

Price says her neighborhood will submit an appeal by July 21. The planning commission meeting will be in September to make a final decision about the development.

___

Abandoned homes are turning into eyesores for Pueblo neighborhoods The Pueblo's Code Enforcement team says they're dealing with a rising number of violations, but not enough staff to keep up. Abandoned homes are turning into eyesores for Pueblo neighborhoods

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.