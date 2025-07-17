YMCA steps up to support families affected by the Child Care Assistance freeze in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some parents in El Paso County are facing tough choices as the county's Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) remains frozen.

The childcare desert in El Paso County causes ripple effects throughout the local workforce.

The Department of Human Services states that the enrollment freeze has been in place since November due to state mandates.

The program must pay providers more money per child, but it lacks the funds to do so. With no clear end in sight, many parents are scrambling to find assistance.

As of June, El Paso County says approximately 991 families are on the freeze list. The program offers subsidies for childcare to low-income families who qualify.

However, the YMCA of Pikes Peak Region says it wants to spread its childcare services so that parents can get the assistance.

"This is an unprecedented time for some of these families. I don't think a lot of people understand the impact," said Boyd Williams, CEO/President of the YMCA Pikes Peak Region.

Williams says the organization will lose approximately $300,000. However, he emphasizes that it's crucial to continue services for parents, even though the decision comes with risks.

"We offer financial assistance, so if families come in, we work with them individually," said Williams.

He says the organization doesn't turn anyone away.

Nicholas Basile has a child who is already enrolled in the summer program, and he says it's saving his family.

"How we can mitigate costs,... other programs I can participate in, she (YMCA employee) was very helpful," said Basile.

The YMCA is seeking additional support from the community to continue helping families in need. Find more information on how you can donate by visiting the Pikes Peak YMCA's website.

