Pueblo tackles more than 300 abandoned homes as Code Enforcement struggles to keep up

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It's a growing problem with no easy fix. Abandoned homes are becoming eyesores in Pueblo neighborhoods.

The city's Code Enforcement team reports a rising number of violations, but it says it does not have enough staff to keep up.

"Over the past 10 years, we have had increasing problems with neglected homes," said Karen Willson, Code Enforcement Manager with the City of Pueblo.

The city is aware of more than 300 abandoned homes. Willson says 197 of them are registered with the city, which means the city has addressed the homeowners about the code violations.

However, she says that 125 properties are on what the city has placed liens on.

When you report abandoned homes to the Code Enforcement team, they attempt to locate the property owner first. Then, it notifies them by sending letters.

"Then, we wait. There's a timeline for service, and there's a timeline... they have to fix any of the violations," said Willson.

She says the given timeline could vary depending on the types of violations.

"From start to finish, on average, about three months," said Willson.

The city says the Code Enforcement team does not go inside houses to clean up, but it cuts weeds and boards up plywood.

"More than likely by the end of the week, I will have officers out to look at it (homes)," said Willson.

News5 asked about the next steps when repeated crimes happen.

"We will have to start all over again. It started over like a new case," said Willson.

She also notes that demolishing buildings can be costly and occurs rarely.

The Code Enforcement team currently has nine officers. Willson says it has been an everyday challenge to keep up with the reports, but she notes that the public can help address the problems.

"If you can help prevent a property from looking vacant in your neighborhood,..." said Willson, suggesting that the public pull weeds or pick up trash in public areas.

There are three ways for the public to report abandoned houses, which are listed below:

- Call (719)553-2592

- Email pdcode@pueblo.us

- Report via 'Pueblo Place'

