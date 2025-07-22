Potential flash flooding expected in Manitou Springs this week

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People in Manitou Springs will be watching the rain forecast closely this week.

Last Wednesday's flash flood in Manitou Springs initiated the city's quick flood response. Thankfully, homes and businesses were spared significant damage.

News5 spoke with Thomas Chisesi, who has lived in Manitou Springs for nearly 50 years, about what he saw last Wednesday.

"There was an announcement, sirens... for people to get to higher ground," said Chisesi.

He says he wasn't as worried about his home being flooded, but was concerned about homes and businesses in the lower ground.

"My main focus was down on the Manitou Avenue area," said Chisesi .

When can we expect flooding in Manitou Springs, similar to the one from last Wednesday?

News5 Meteorologist Lauren Brand says we could see potential flash flooding in the middle of the week.

"I'm going to say Wednesday or Thursday, looking at the window for the potential flash flooding," said Brand.

Is Manitou Springs at a higher risk than other areas? If so, why?

"When there's flash flooding, water will get to the lowest level possible. Manitou Springs is located in a lower area, which puts it at risk," said Brand. "We will get rain coming off Pikes Peak. It will immediately flow through the canyon."

That's why the City of Manitou Springs wants you to stay informed, and there are several ways to do so. The city suggests signing up for Civic Ready or Peak Alerts to get the most recent notifications.

The public can also get information through the city's social media, our KOAA app, or simply by navigating with your neighbors.

Find more information here.

