CSPD's Real Time Crime Center helps officers with crime response

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It's technology that's changing the way the Colorado Springs Police Department respond to crimes every day. They say they are receiving information about a crime even before officers are dispatched.

In a briefing video from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was mentioned several times.

Police say the RTCC helped officers respond to an incident that left one person dead on July 5. CSPD's dispatch center received a call for service from Downtown Colorado Springs. The information was shared with the RTCC.

Police say officers at the center began scanning live feeds of scenes from surveillance cameras, even before responding officers arrived.

"We were able to help with identifying the vehicle... that helped detectives solve the case for sure," said Sgt. Matt McLain with CSPD.

McLain says videos could be significant evidence and bring critical information when dealing with situations that involve weapons.

"It's not just for efficiency but also officer's safety,... Sometimes we can identify the suspect before officers are dispatched to it," said Sgt. McLain.

He says there are approximately 700 cameras across the city, along with drones used as first responders.

"(It's) to figure out who the suspect might be or what the actual suspect vehicle is," said Sgt. McLain.

News5 asked CSPD if officers are following any guidelines to protect privacy.

"Cameras have to be in public spaces. Our drones, we have to follow FAA guidelines," said Sgt. McLain. "It's about making everyone safe. It's about giving officers information."

