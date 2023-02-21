The preliminary hearing for alleged Club Q shooter begins Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The preliminary hearing for Anderson Lee Aldrich begins Wednesday, February 22nd. Aldrich is currently facing 317 charges for their alleged involvement in the Club Q shooting.

Aldrich allegedly was the shooter on the night of November 19th, 2022 at Club Q. Aldrich is accused of using an AR-15-style rifle to open fire inside the club, killing five people and injuring 17 others.

Aldrich was originally charged with 305 counts including, assault, bias-motivated crimes, and attempted murder. 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen amended the charges against Aldrich on January 9th adding 12 additional charges and bringing the total to 317 counts.

Six additional charges have also been added bringing the total charges Aldrich faces to 323.

Aldrich's alleged actions on the night of November 19th were directly responsible for the deaths of 5 individuals, Raymond Green Vance, 22; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Derrick Rump, 38; and Kelly Loving, 40.

The preliminary hearing is slated for three days beginning at 8:30 am Wednesday and expected to run until Friday. During a preliminary hearing in Colorado, the prosecution is tasked with providing a motive for Aldrich's actions to continue this case and bring it to trial.

Over the course of the next few days, evidence will be presented, testimony will be heard, and a thorough review of the collected evidence and cross-examination of witnesses will be held.

While cameras and recording video of the preliminary hearing is not available News5 will be updating this article in real-time as the hearing proceeds. You can also watch our coverage on News5 nightly news.

The hearing will be taking place at the El Paso County Courthouse. For those that want to watch the hearing themselves an online stream is available.

Aldrich is currently being held on no bond at the El Paso County Jail.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.