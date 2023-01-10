Fourth Judicial District Attorney adds charges in Club Q shooting case

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office added charges in the case for the alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Aldrich, already facing 305 charges in the case against them, will now face an additional 12 charges following an amendment in the case on Monday, by the Fourth District Attorney's Office, bringing the total to 317 charges.

The amended charges were filed January 9th and represent two other victims who were present during the shooting. Aldrich is now facing two additional counts of:

First-Degree Attempted Murder – After Deliberation

First-Degree Attempted Murder – Extreme Indifference

First-Degree Attempted Assault – Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon

Attempted Assault – Extreme Indifference

Bias Motivated Crime

Crime of Violence

The shooting that took place on November 19th, led to the deaths of 5 people and left more than a dozen injured.

Read More: The Victims of Club Q

Read More: How you can help

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.