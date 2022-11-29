Remembering Club Q shooting victim Ashley Paugh

LA JUNTA — Over the weekend, we received more pictures of Club Q shooting victim Ashley Paugh. Her sister, Stephanie Clark sent us new pictures.

Clark and Paugh's 11-year-old daughter Ryleigh were at a candlelight vigil for the Club Q shooting victims at La Junta city park Friday night.

Paugh was from La Junta and her sister says she was in Colorado Springs with a friend for a girl's day and wanted to see a comedian at Club Q that night.

Her sister told Dianne Derby she is sad and angry and the last week does not seem real.

She also shared a remarkable story about two balloons that were released at the vigil.

One was a pink heart and the other was a blue star. She says the blue star balloon ended up in the victim's yard on Sunday.

The family asks that donations be sent to Kids Crossing, which helps foster children across southern Colorado.

____

