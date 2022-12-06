Club Q shooting suspect in court for formal filing of charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q just over two weeks ago is set to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Formal filing of charges is expected, which could include possible hate crime counts, the Associated Press reported.

The 22-year-old suspect was charged with 10 counts, including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime on Nov. 23.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of opening fire inside the Colorado Springs club with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and injuring 17 others on Nov. 19.

Killed in the attack were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Derrick Rump, 38; and Kelly Loving, 40.

Richard Fierro and Thomas James, subdued the suspect before they killed or harmed any more people.

Courtesy of Families of the Victims and Colorado Springs Police department The five victims were identified in the Club Q shooting.

____

'There's still a place for Club Q': Colorado Springs nightclub will continue to serve LGBTQ community

The owners of Club Q are vowing to reopen to serve the LQBTQ community in Colorado Springs, despite the tragedy that took place at the gay nightclub two weeks ago.

On a chilly Saturday afternoon outside of Club Q, people continue to visit the memorial and leave signs of support after the mass shooting that took the lives of five people and wounded 17 others the night of Nov. 19.

“I'm here almost every day. Well, actually multiple times a day," said Matthew Haynes, the founding owner of Club Q. “There are hundreds of people who come by every single day, and what they write and what they leave here, it really, it fills you with hope. It helps heal. For the few minutes of hate, there's what I would like to think, is a lifetime of love.”

Haynes said Club Q was purchased 20 years ago, and transformed into a vibrant place of love. He said the nightclub still has a future in Colorado Springs, despite the tragedy. What that future exactly looks like is still being determined.

“There's a story, and that story hasn't ended yet," Haynes said. “We want to figure out how to tell that story within this space as well. So, we've got a tall order. And it's going to take a lot of stakeholders coming together and giving opinions, but what we want to do is we want to do it right.”

Haynes said he knows two things for certain about the future of Club Q: the building will not be demolished, and they will continue to serve the LGBTQ community in some fashion.

"[We will] continue what club Q has done for 20 years. There are still people that are being kicked out of their families. There are people that still are struggling, as they're coming out for whoever they are. And this has always provided a safe place for that," Haynes said. “It's very important to me and the community that there's an appropriate memorial here celebrating the lives of those that were lost. Not a somber place, but a place that celebrates what they were doing in here. They were celebrating life."

"There's still a place for Club Q," he said.

