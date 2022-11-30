Watch Now
NewsClub Q Shooting

Actions

Remembering the victims of Club Q shooting: Daniel Aston

22 people were injured in the shooting at Club Q, and five more lost their lives. Each day this week we are taking a moment to highlight the impact they left on our community. Tonight is dedicated to Daniel Aston. The 28-year-old transgender man came to Colorado Springs just a couple of years ago our Natalie Chuck has his story.
Daniel Aston's banner lines the side of Club Q, along with the other victims who lost their lives.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 10:51:26-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — 22 people were injured the night of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and five more did not survive, including 28-year-old Daniel Aston.

His mother, Sabrina Aston, says the transgender man moved to Colorado Springs a couple of years ago and began working as a bartender and entertainer.

"I can't remember when he started at Club Q, but that was the first job he had and he loved it," said Sabrina.

During one of the darkest times for Colorado Springs' LGBTQ community, Aston has repeatedly been remembered as a light.

"He lit up a room. It's an old expression, but he really did, always smiling, alway happy and silly. Everybody liked seeing him because he brought up the room," said Sabrina.

Allie Porter is a photographer in the LGBTQ community and has spent many nights working at Club Q, where she became friends with Aston.

"He was who we all wanted to coddle and love and snuggle," said Porter.

Aston's mother called his death "a nightmare that you can't wake up from."

Aston's family shared on social media that there will be a Visitation for Aston on Friday, December 2.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill up Sweepstakes Side Promo

Fill Up With KOAA5