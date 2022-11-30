Remembering the victims of Club Q shooting: Daniel Aston

COLORADO SPRINGS — 22 people were injured the night of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and five more did not survive, including 28-year-old Daniel Aston.

His mother, Sabrina Aston, says the transgender man moved to Colorado Springs a couple of years ago and began working as a bartender and entertainer.

"I can't remember when he started at Club Q, but that was the first job he had and he loved it," said Sabrina.

During one of the darkest times for Colorado Springs' LGBTQ community, Aston has repeatedly been remembered as a light.

"He lit up a room. It's an old expression, but he really did, always smiling, alway happy and silly. Everybody liked seeing him because he brought up the room," said Sabrina.

Allie Porter is a photographer in the LGBTQ community and has spent many nights working at Club Q, where she became friends with Aston.

"He was who we all wanted to coddle and love and snuggle," said Porter.

Aston's mother called his death "a nightmare that you can't wake up from."

Aston's family shared on social media that there will be a Visitation for Aston on Friday, December 2.

