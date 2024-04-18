Hallfords plead not guilty in an arraignment hearing on Thursday over federal wire fraud charges

DENVER — Jon and Carie Hallford had their arraignment and detention hearing on Thursday following a three-day hold which started on Monday.

The Hallfords had been placed in federal custody after facing felony wire fraud charges.

During the hearing, Hallford's lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charges to Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak.

As of Thursday, Carie Hallford was ordered to be released to a halfway house, but as there is currently no space for her, she will be held in custody until Tuesday when she will be in a separate hearing. While Jon Hallford will remain in detainment and is being transferred to a different holding facility, although we are unclear where.

The Hallfords also face 260 counts which include abuse of a corpse, money laundering, theft, and forgery, when investigators discovered 190 bodies mistreated and left to rot inside the Hallford-owned Return to Nature Funeral Home.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is running point on the demolition.

On Tuesday morning, crews started by strapping off parts of the roof on the south side of the building. Throughout the day, they slowly tore down more of the ceiling and walls on the east, west and south sides of the building.

The demolition officially began on Tuesday and many of the victims' families came to see it come down. Officials in Fremont County held a ceremony to help give families of those victims closure and peace.

According to the EPA, the demolition will take 10 days. Once this building is disinfected and torn down, all of the materials will be transported and disposed of at the Otero County Landfill.

This is a developing story.

Related:

Fremont Co. Sheriff recalls 'horrific' scene at funeral home where 115 'improperly stored' bodies discovered

Investigation into 115 bodies continues at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose

Governor declares emergency disaster for Penrose funeral home, months-long identification process expected

State records: Penrose funeral home owner attempted to conceal improperly stored remains

Coroner: Some remains in Return to Nature Funeral Home investigation were 'several years old'

Class action lawsuit filed against Return to Nature where 189 remains were discovered

'I want to help,' one women encourages Return to Nature Funeral Home victims, to reach out to her for support‘

I'm losing him all over again’: Widow fears husband a victim in funeral home investigation

Authorities in Oklahoma arrest owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home

Owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home appear in El Paso County Court

Judge agrees to unseal arrest papers for one of the Penrose funeral home owners

Judge reduces bond for funeral home owner accused of improperly storing 190 bodies

Return to Nature Funeral Home owner bonds out of El Paso County Jail Tuesday

Co-owner of Penrose funeral home released on bail Monday night, families react

One of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral in court today

Jury trial expected for Return to Nature funeral home owners, arraignment hearing postponed

Penrose funeral home owners facing federal charges, accused of misusing COVID relief money

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.