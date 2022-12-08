Judge rules to unseal documents from 2021 bomb threat incident in Lorson Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — A judge has ruled to unseal documents pertaining to a 2021 bomb threat incident in Lorson Ranch.

The suspect accused of killing five people and injuring 19 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs was arrested last year and accused of making bomb and weapons threats against their mother, according to our Denver station.

However, criminal charges were not filed against 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich despite their initial arrest for investigation of two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. They were arrested for investigation on 10 counts after Saturday night's shooting.

According to a June 18, 2021, news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Aldrich reported a bomb threat just before 2 p.m. that day at a home in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive. The sheriff’s office said that the person who reported the threat “said her son was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.”

Deputies eventually realized that Aldrich was at a home about a mile away, in the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road, and was refusing to surrender. By 5:46 p.m., negotiators were able to get them to walk out of the home’s front door and surrender. Deputies cleared both homes and found no explosives, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

Michael Allen, the 4th Judicial District Attorney who oversees prosecutions in El Paso County, told our Denver station he could not comment on why charges were not filed in the case because of two separate laws passed by the legislature in 2019 and 2021 that led to criminal cases in which charges were not ultimately filed being automatically sealed.

“If a case is sealed by state statute, I have to say that no such record exists even though there might be other information in the public sphere that says actually a case did exist,” Allen said, reiterating that he was speaking in a general sense and not about this case in particular. “And that can be frustrating for people to hear. It can sound like we’re trying to hide things.”

Allen said in a news conference that when a person commits another crime after a previous case was sealed, prosecutors often file motions to unseal those cases to get more information to prosecute the current case.

Our Denver station joined a lawsuit with other media organizations seeking to unseal the 2021 case.

The State Court Administrator’s Office said that it did not have any “public records” tied to Aldrich in Colorado. Sealed records would not be considered public records.

Allen, the district attorney, said the laws passed by the legislature were aimed at protecting people charged with crimes that were later dismissed.

“The case, for some reason, ends up getting dismissed – whether it’s from the prosecution or the court – and get that off of the person because of due process, right?” Allen said. “It means that somebody was not convicted. So, should they have to walk around with that around their neck for the rest of their lives? That’s really what the statute is designed to do.”

“It can cause frustration in the public, though, when we have to say, no record exists,” he added.

The case and the decision — for whatever reason — not to file charges in the case is being further scrutinized because law enforcement officers and private citizens can petition to have guns removed from people proven in court to pose a threat to themselves or others for up to 364 days under Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order (red flag) law. El Paso County’s sheriff has been one of several sheriffs in Colorado that have opposed the law.

Colorado Springs police identified the five people killed in the shooting as Kelly Loving (she/her), Daniel Aston (he/him), Derrick Rump (he/him), Ashely Paugh (she/her), and Raymond Green (he/him) and identified the two “heroes” who fought off the gunman as Richard Fierro and Thomas James.

“I have never encountered a person who had engaged in such heroic actions that was so humble about it,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at a news conference after talking with Fierro.

Allen, ahead of the news conference, said his office and other officials would not be able to comment much further on Aldrich’s past encounters with law enforcement. He also said at the news conference that if anything changed, he would release further details.

“I would rather be safe at the front end about what we say or don’t say so that we can have a fair process, and if we convict somebody, that that conviction is upheld.”

Suthers said he would caution against any assumptions regarding whether the red flag law could have been applicable in the case and cautioned speculation.

“My view of the red flag law is it was passed by the legislature, it’s the law in Colorado, and law enforcement agencies, in appropriate circumstances, should take advantage of it. That’s my view,” Suthers said.

Aldrich was arrested for investigation of 10 charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation and bias-motivated crime and was formally charged with 305 counts, including assault, bias-motivated crimes and attempted murder.

