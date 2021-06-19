Residents evacuated due to law enforcement activity in Lorson Ranch neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY — Residents within a quarter-mile of the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood have been evacuated Friday night by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Any resident in a quarter mile radius of the 6300 block of Pilgrimmage - has already been evacuated by deputies. There is law enforcement activity in the area. Stay clear of the area. PIO will not be responding as we do not want people in the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/jVO529qgAw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 19, 2021

Information is limited at this time. This story will be updated once we know more.