Residents evacuated due to law enforcement activity in Lorson Ranch neighborhood

Police lights
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 20:38:39-04

EL PASO COUNTY — Residents within a quarter-mile of the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood have been evacuated Friday night by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Information is limited at this time. This story will be updated once we know more.

