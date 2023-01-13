Club Q shooting suspect back in court for motions hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect in the Club Q shooting that took the lives of five people and injured more than a dozen other people will be in court Friday for a motions hearing.

Anderson Aldrich currently faces 317 charges in the case against them.

In this hearing scheduled for 2:00 p.m., the judge may hear back from defense counsel who mentioned a potential conflict with another homicide trial in terms of scheduling future hearings in this case. Both sides of the case will provide an update to the court on their efforts to move the case forward.

Right now, the preliminary hearing dates for this case are set for the week of February 23. There are three days set aside for the preliminary hearing, in which the prosecutor presents evidence to a judge using cross-examination of detectives and others with the intent of showing there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. Defense counsel cross-examines witnesses in order to refute the evidence presented.

The case could go to trial as early as this summer if there are no obstacles or issues raised in hearings in the lead-up.

Aldrich initially faced 305 charges. However, amended charges were filed on Jan. 9 and 12 additional charges were added.

Aldrich is now facing two additional counts of:



First-Degree Attempted Murder – After Deliberation

First-Degree Attempted Murder – Extreme Indifference

First-Degree Attempted Assault – Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon

Attempted Assault – Extreme Indifference

Bias Motivated Crime

Crime of Violence

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of opening fire inside the Colorado Springs club with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and injuring 17 others on Nov. 19.

Killed in the attack were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Derrick Rump, 38; and Kelly Loving, 40.

Richard Fierro and Thomas James, subdued the suspect.

