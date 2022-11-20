HOW TO HELP: Community members start fundraisers to help victims of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the community have started several fundraisers to help the victims of the Club Q shooting.

Late Saturday night, first responders rushed to the scene of a shooting at Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, where police say 5 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

GoFundMe has verified three fundraisers that are listed below:

Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors

Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, a small business in Denver, launched the fundraiser to raise funds for the families of the victims killed in the tragic shooting, as well as to help those injured with medical expenses.

Victims of Club Q Colorado Springs Mass Shooting

Greg Resha of Colorado Springs, a former employee of Club Q, launched the fundraiser to help the families of the victims, as well as those who were injured.

Classroom of Compassion in Colorado Springs, CO

Classroom of Compassion is a nonprofit organization aimed at creating public mourning spaces for communities following a tragedy. The fundraiser is meant to help the Colorado Springs community heal. They will be traveling to Colorado Springs this week to create five public altars honoring the victims killed in the shooting.



Colorado Gives 365 has also created a fund to help the families of the victims killed. You can find that link here.

The fund provides the safest way for people to donate and makes sure that the funds go to the victims and their families.

The fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders. The organization partners with the Colorado Crisis Education Network, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's office upon the creation of the non-profit.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez says the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, age 22, entered the club before midnight and immediately started shooting.

Vasquez confirms at least 2 customers immediately acted to stop the shooter. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the first call and had the suspect in custody two minutes later.

The names of the victims are not available as authorities are working to locate potential next of kin as the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducts its investigation.

The suspect is currently being treated at the hospital. A UCHealth spokesperson says their facilities are treating 11 people from this attack, but can not provide specifics at this time.

