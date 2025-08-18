Families find connection at Autism MANA’s first paddleboarding event in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Saturday, more than just an adventure on the water, families touched by autism came together for community, connection, and confidence at Autism MANA’s first paddleboarding event in Pueblo.

The nonprofit, founded in 2021, is dedicated to giving children with autism opportunities to thrive in an environment free of judgment.

“Autism MANA is to create a village and a space where all of these families have a place to feel included and in a nonjudgmental environment,” said founder Kevin Blunt.

Blunt started Autism MANA after moving from Hawaii to Pueblo in search of support for his son, who is on the autism spectrum and nonverbal. While he found resources, he noticed there were few recreational opportunities for kids.

“I noticed that there was a lack, especially in southern Colorado, a lack of activities for exercise, recreation, and just different therapeutic activities for a lot of these kids to participate in,” Blunt said.

That need inspired him to launch Autism MANA’s 10-week exercise programs, which run every spring and fall. This year, the organization received its first grant from the Denver Foundation and used it to create the new paddleboarding program, completely free for families.

The kids are already diving in.

“I’ve learned how to stand on a paddleboard. I’ve learned how to paddle on a duck,” said participant Azlyn Johnson.

“My favorite part is playing with my friend and practicing and helping my grandma,” added Jayden Miller.

For other participants, it’s about encouraging family members to try new things.

“I’m showing him that I can do things and then making him want to do them,” said Paisleigh Shepherd.

Parents say the program goes beyond building confidence on the water.

“As parents, it gives us a chance to connect with each other and find ways to feel included, and give these kids opportunities that they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said parent Donna DiJoseph.

For Chandell Romero, watching her son push his limits is what matters most.

“It’s nice to see him do hard things so he knows that he can do hard things,” Romero said.

And for grandparents like Patricia Buster, seeing the kids form friendships is the biggest win.

“These kids all get together, and they have something in common. They enjoy being together, and they enjoy socializing, and they’re not afraid,” Buster said.

For Blunt, seeing that community come to life is what Autism MANA is all about.

“It hits right here, because I know, just like my son, this is going to be something special for all of these kids,” he said.

And he isn’t stopping here.

“As long as I’m here, I plan on expanding and doing more and more. We’re going to be doing equine therapy next month. We’re starting our exercise program at the end of September, and we’re also working on creating an adaptive, assistive skateboarding program for next summer,” Blunt said.

To learn more about Autism MANA, click here.

___

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.