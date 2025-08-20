Woodland Park Board approves 30-year charter contract extension with Merit Academy

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — On August 13, the Woodland Park School District Board of Education approved a 30-year contract extension with Merit Academy, the district’s existing charter school, during a board meeting.

The long-term agreement is intended to help Merit Academy secure funding for building improvements, but it has raised questions about the approval process, and what it means for students, taxpayers, and the district’s future.

Board member Keegan Barkley, the sole vote against the contract, expressed concerns about both the length of the agreement and the process leading up to its approval.

“We had a discussion around a 30-year contract extension on the current charter school that’s already in the district. And really, from my perspective, this contract was pushed through without the thoughtful and transparent discussion that our community really deserves,” said Barkley.

Barkley noted that the 30-year term is far longer than typical contracts in Colorado and could limit the district’s flexibility.

“A 30 year commitment, especially in education, can really lock us into terms that may not serve future students or taxpayers well, right?" said Barkley. "A lot can change in 30 years. You know, education needs (to) evolve, technology changes, and what works today could freely be outdated or even detrimental down the road.”

She also criticized the board’s process.

“My main concern with that was not just the length of the terms of the contract itself, but our process, right?" said Barkley. "So, without that open dialog and the full cost benefit analysis, right, we didn’t have any facts or figures in front of us. I think we really risk selling our district with obligations that limit our flexibility and tie up our funds and potentially hinder our ability to respond to changes. You know, changing needs of students in the future or the future boards.”

Community member Khurshid spoke at the meeting as well, voicing her disappointment in the board’s handling of the contract.

“I was profoundly disappointed. I don’t feel that they did their due diligence. I think they needed to have a work session. I think it was very irresponsible to present the board members with this contract on a Friday and then have an action item to vote on it on a Wednesday,” said Khurshid.

She highlighted concerns about transparency and fiscal responsibility.

“I think there’s a lot of suspicion surrounding the board because of the history, because it’s been so tumultuous," said Khurshid. "You know, we just keep wanting to come back to operating transparency. Transparently and with integrity.”

Khurshid added that the contract could affect the district’s control over the facility Merit Academy currently occupies.

“I do think we will lose some say around the building," said Khurshid. "I do think the district gives up, quote, power around this building.”

Barkley said the board lacked sufficient information to make a fully informed decision.

“It’s hard to say," said Barkley. "Really, that was part of the reason why I wanted to do more research into it and figure it out, because I don’t think any of us really understand what the implications will be in the near future.”

The contract, set to expire in 2055, includes typical charter school requirements, such as maintaining student enrollment, meeting academic performance standards and upholding non-discrimination policies.

Merit Academy representatives told Barkley they hope the contract will allow them to secure funding for building repairs without waiting for the district.

Merit Academy’s spokesperson Michael Perini responded to the decision in the folowing statement:

“The decision by the school board to award a contract renewal demonstrated an ongoing commitment by board members to students, staff, and parents/stakeholders at Merit Academy. After reviewing Merit’s past performance and in-depth reasons for a renewal, a 30-year extension was approved. The contract extension was necessary for obtaining financial loan support to be used on overdue building maintenance, safety upgrades, and facility improvements. Merit Academy is pleased with the decision as it now puts the Academy in a better position to offer the best possible educational experience for the long term.” Michael Perini, Merit Academy Spokesperson

Efforts to get additional perspectives from Woodland Park School District leadership and Merit Academy were unsuccessful.

While supporters argue the contract provides stability for Merit Academy, Barkley and Khurshid said the rushed process left unanswered questions about district finances, long-term impacts on public schools and whether the contract serves the best interests of all students.

