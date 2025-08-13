Hundreds could go hungry as food pantry loses access to refrigerated truck

PENROSE, Colo. (KOAA) — A rural food pantry in Penrose, Colorado is sounding the alarm after a broken-down refrigerated truck and new federal guidelines threaten the future of its monthly food distribution.

My Neighbor’s Cupboard, a grassroots nonprofit founded in the wake of the Black Forest Fire, says hundreds of families may soon lose access to essential food supplies unless urgent action is taken.

“This is a very rural community,” said Amanda Suddoth, the founder of the pantry. “There’s one grocery store. We just got our first stoplight. Resources just aren’t available up here.”

The challenge is no longer sourcing food, it’s storing and transporting it under stricter regulations. Recently updated USDA requirements now mandate that even shelf-stable items like canned goods be temperature-controlled during transport.

Without a working refrigerated truck, My Neighbor’s Cupboard cannot legally receive food from their partner agency, Care and Share Food Bank, unless it arrives in proper storage.

“We were blessed to have a refrigerated truck,” said Suddoth. “But now it’s broken and they’re not doing that anymore. We need our own trailer if we’re going to keep going.”

According to Suddoth, the cost to purchase a used refrigerated trailer is around $10,000, not including ongoing expenses like fuel, insurance and licensing. While they’ve located a few viable options, the ministry is now fundraising to meet those costs.

The pantry doesn’t only serve Penrose. Their mobile market program reaches hundreds of families across Fremont County and beyond, including rural towns like Silverthorne, Cotopaxi and Westcliffe, communities that often lack public transportation or nearby grocery stores.

“We’re taking on 10 to 12 new families a day,” said Suddoth. “And during our mobile market, hundreds more show up.”

The families they serve span every demographic, from seniors and veterans to working parents who don’t qualify for government assistance but still can’t cover their basic needs.

“We’re not just talking about people out of work,” emphasized Suddoth. “We’re seeing people working full-time jobs, 40+ hours a week, who still can’t afford groceries.”

LaKotta Handley, a community member who once relied on the pantry herself, now volunteers and advocates for its services.

“I did not realize how bad some of my neighbors had it,” she said. “Some of them are little senior citizens who live in RVs and can’t go anywhere. There’s hardly anyone checking on them except for each other.”

That spirit of neighbors helping neighbors is what My Neighbor’s Cupboard was built on, but their ability to continue depends not just on money, but also manpower.

“Our volunteers are in their 70s and 80s, some are literally on oxygen,” said Suddoth. “We need younger people to step in. It’s not sustainable without new hands and hearts.”

Handley’s mother, Suzette Keefner, who also volunteers at the pantry, echoed the call for community action.

“Only by the grace of God are we here,” said Keefner. “We’re here to help. All we’re asking is pocket change.”

Suddoth said they’re covered for this month’s food distribution thanks to a volunteer who hauled the food trailer on his day off. But the future is far from guaranteed.

“We’ve been living in uncertainty for months,” said Suddoth. “This is not a holiday story. It’s not about the season. It’s about survival right now for your neighbors.”

My Neighbor’s Cupboard is accepting financial donations, volunteer sign-ups, and support spreading awareness about their urgent need for a refrigerated trailer. For more information, visit My Neighbor's Cupboard website.

You can also contact them via Facebook or directly at (719)494-6584.

___

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing. Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.