Pueblo Mayor vetoes proposal to let voters decide on government structure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham vetoed a city council proposal on August 15 that would have allowed voters to decide whether the city should return to a city manager system.

Graham says the mayoral system has driven economic growth and infrastructure improvements, while council members argue the current setup limits responsiveness and progress.

Councilman Dennis Flores, who has served under both forms of government, contends Pueblo’s population of 110,000 is too small for a strong mayor system.

“I just think we're too small. It's too political,” said Councilman Flores. “I really think that a strong city manager will work better for us. We don't get as much politics involved. We're able to direct a city manager more directly.”

Flores emphasizes that his concerns are about the position, not the person holding it.

“If I'm doing something that maybe is not in the political wheel well of what the mayor wants to do, it probably is not going to get done, or it's going to be slow walked,” he said.

Earlier this month, the city council voted 5-2 to allow voters to decide on returning to a city manager system.

However, Graham vetoed the measure, stating she has asked the council to reconsider their vote.

Graham defends the mayoral system, citing infrastructure projects such as the upcoming da Vinci museum, a new boathouse and additional police staffing.

“We've seen tons of new infrastructure go up during my term. I think when you have one voice you can go up and speak on behalf of Pueblo, it makes a difference,” she said.

The mayor also expressed concern that switching to a city manager could slow the city’s growth.

“I think that could be detrimental to our community,” said Mayor Graham.

City council members are scheduled to meet again on August 25 to review next steps.

"I’m not going to change my mind. I will be voting to override the veto,” said Councilman Flores.

Flores says he is confident the council will override the veto, allowing voters to decide in November.

“If the voters want to keep the mayor form of government, it will remain that way, but the voters will have to decide that,” he said.

For Graham, the debate is ongoing. She continues to urge the council to reconsider, arguing the mayoral system has advanced Pueblo’s progress.

“Think really hard about what this could mean for our community moving forward,” she said.

___

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.