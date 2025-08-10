"Rock the Message”; Pueblo residents use painted stones to inspire change and unity

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A message is being painted that goes far beyond the canvas, literally.

Local activists and residents in Pueblo are turning small rocks into bold statements as part of a community initiative called "Rock the Message," organized by the grassroots group Pueblo Indivisible.

The concept is simple: paint a rock with a message of hope, justice, or social awareness, and place it in a public space to be discovered. But the impact, organizers say, is anything but small.

“It started off because we wanted to think of a way to, on a daily basis, remind people that it’s really important to stay focused on what we need to get done,” said Cheryl Simas, Pueblo Indivisible’s Co-Chair. “Just a little message on a rock that reminds people to think about justice every day.”

The themes behind these miniature murals focus on acceptance, love, and inclusion, especially resonant as the city prepares for its annual Pride Festival and continues to confront national debates surrounding LGBTQ+ rights.

“It doesn't matter who you are, you should be allowed to be yourself and love who you want to love,” said Marisa Lopez, one of the participants.

Even visitors are joining in.

Colin Plover, who travels the country in a camper van, heard about the project while passing through Colorado and made a point to participate.

“Values and justice extend beyond where you live,” Plover explained. “There are issues everywhere, and I don't think you need to be from a specific place to fight for other people and care about people who are suffering.”

For participant Sunny Lion, painting and placing rocks has become a quiet, safe way to share hope, even within her own apartment complex.

“I put one outside of my apartment, and the next day, another rock showed up. I didn’t even know who did it. It was really cool, because I knew there was a message being portrayed, and we were all able to do it in a way that’s safe,” she said.

Lion added that these seemingly small gestures can have a big emotional impact.

“If somebody is struggling, they see kindness like one that says, ‘Hate has no place in Pueblo.’ Just a positive message you see randomly.”

In addition to promoting unity, some rocks carry a sharper message about political accountability, specifically aimed at Representative Jeff Hurd.

“We do have specific rocks that are pushing against Jeff Hurd, who needs to hold an in-person town hall and hear from his constituents,” said Simas.

Lion echoed those concerns, noting unmet promises and controversial votes.

“Jeff Hurd isn’t listening to his constituents. He made promises he didn’t follow through on, voting on bills he said he wouldn’t, and cutting funding from programs he said he’d support.”

As of publication, Rep. Hurd’s office has not responded to requests for comment.

Despite political tensions, Pueblo Indivisible hopes the project will continue to inspire peaceful engagement and community dialogue.

DEA raid in Colorado Springs results in five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations Five people arrested at a local apartment complex are now in ICE custody after a DEA raid in Colorado Springs. DEA raid in Colorado Springs results in five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.