Pueblo daycare puts safety first during scorching summer days

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On a scorching summer day, even something as innocent as a playground slide can become a hazard. At Southside Children’s Center in Pueblo, the temperature of a playground slide at 96 degrees is far too hot for young children to safely touch.

To protect the 80 children in their care, the center has implemented strict protocols to ensure summer safety.

“As long as we’re 90 degrees and under, we’re good,” explained Josette Rusk, Executive Director of Southside Children’s Center. “If it’s over that, we don’t go outside.”

Staff at the center adjust daily routines based on the forecast, keeping outdoor playtime short and limited to early morning hours when it’s cooler.

“We try to keep them out in the mornings, then take them inside when it’s hotter,” said Rusk.

With a team of 32 staff members, the center conducts regular safety checks of all playground surfaces, especially metal equipment that can retain dangerous heat.

“If it’s too hot, we don’t even let them on the metal equipment,” she added.

On particularly hot days, creativity helps keep the kids cool. Water play activities, including supervised splashing and bringing swimsuits from home are common.

“Sometimes in the morning, we’ll get wet, bring swimsuits or towels, and spray each other,” said Rusk.

When the heat lingers for days, the center organizes indoor field trips to places like skating rinks or movie theaters. In addition, South Side Children’s Center partners with the local Parks and Recreation Department to offer swimming lessons.

“This way the kiddos can learn summer safety with swimming, which is a huge priority right now,” emphasized Rusk.

Thea Mangino, a parent of an eight-year-old, agrees that heat safety is crucial.

“I would say anything over 85 degrees and hotter is very serious,” she said.

Mangino noted that dehydration can affect children quickly.

“He would get really tired, or not as responsive... that was a big sign for dehydration. You know, the color of their skin,” she explained.

Whether it’s adjusting schedules, offering indoor alternatives, or creating splash zones, the center’s staff stays focused on their mission, which is keeping every child safe.

“We don’t just think of one kiddo. We think of all of them at the same time,” said Rusk.

With smart planning and a focus on prevention, Southside Children’s Center is ensuring kids can still enjoy summer fun safely.

