Vennita Browning, a legacy of love and education in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In 2005, Vennita Browning met a man who would change the trajectory of her life forever, Dr. Dalton Conner, co-founder of Peak Education. Dr. Conner’s belief in giving back to the community and uplifting others deeply resonated with Browning.

“Dr. Dalton Conner changed my whole life and my whole mind about giving yourself to your community,” says Browning.

Encouraged by Dr. Conner, Browning applied for the position of Program Director at Peak Education. Though she knew the role would be a challenge, she took it on with heart and passion.

“I already had the spirit in me of giving and loving and caring about people, but he just gave me a focus and an actual job to do it,” reflects Browning.

What began in 2005 with just 25 students and their families has now grown to serve over 400 students, many of whom are from multi-generational families.

Browning’s dedication has made her more than a mentor. She has become a deeply personal and integral part of the families she serves.

“I have a student that’s here today (Friday), and he had two older sisters who are now grown and married. He was a baby when I used to go by the house,” recalls Browning.

To Browning, community is not just a concept, it’s deeply personal. Whether it’s guiding students through college prep, offering career advice, or even showing up for family events, she is always there.

“If I get a call and somebody says, 'I just lost my grandfather or father. What can I do?' There is no clocking out at this job,” she explains.

The students she mentors understand the profound impact Browning has on their lives. From college prep to learning the value of leadership, her guidance has shaped their futures in ways they will never forget.

“It’s really important to me to have somebody believe in me because I feel like I never had that in my life, but she was the first ever person,” says Cynthia Perez, a Peak Education student.

“She can teach me more stuff than my parents can. For example, volunteering, my parents didn’t know... much about volunteering, but Miss Vennita taught me that skill,” says Matthew Alcantar, another Peak Education student.

“Miss Vennita’s leadership has really impacted me, kept me responsible, accountable and made sure I was timely. It really made me want to be a better person,” shares Blaise Brooks, a Peak Education student.

“She’s taught me a lot about education, like post-high school scholarships and programs I can get into after high school to pursue higher education,” says Jermy Pinto, a Peak Education student.

In addition to her role at Peak Education, Browning is also a mentor with both the Sachs Foundation and Kidpower.

She’s been involved with the Sachs Foundation for 15 years, where she helps students navigate their educational journey and provides families with opportunities they might not otherwise have access to, such as college tours and cultural events.

With Kidpower, Browning empowers young people with the skills to protect themselves, grow into safe adults and understand the value of personal safety and self-respect.

“I love it because it’s the same thing I’m doing here, walking alongside students and helping them get where they want to go,” says Browning.

For Browning, the work she does all comes back to purpose, the legacy of Dr. Conner, the students she mentors and her deep belief that young people should be encouraged to dream again.

“I think students have forgotten to dream. I want kids to dream again and know that they’ve got support,” she says.

At Peak Education, Browning is more than a director. She is the heartbeat of the organization, someone who is dedicated to seeing every student succeed.

“I say, ‘I can’t care more than you do. You’ve got to care. We offer it to you. Grab onto it, and we are with you the whole ride,’” states Browning.

Browning’s influence in Colorado Springs continues to resonate as she remains a guiding light for countless students. Her work is a testament to the power of community, love and the lifelong impact one person can have.

