Colorado Springs businesses rally to support community during government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Local businesses across Colorado Springs are stepping up to help families and federal workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown, with many pledging to continue their support for as long as needed.

Sandy's restaurant, Who Gives a Scrap, and Red Leg Brewing Company are among the businesses providing free meals and organizing food drives for those impacted by the shutdown.

"Any help that you can give, people are grateful for it," said Sam Avina, general manager of Sandy's Restaurant.

The restaurant is offering free meals to children and free to-go meals to furloughed workers and families on SNAP benefits. Avina said Sandy's is prepared to continue serving regardless of how long the shutdown lasts.

"Once the shutdown lifts, if kids still need food, if people are still in need, and there's always people in need, we'll probably just keep this going," Avina said.

Food drives are appearing throughout Colorado Springs, with many businesses using social media to coordinate efforts. Who Gives a Scrap owner Lorrie Myers said her Facebook post generated enough donations to fill shopping carts with non-perishable items in just a day and a half.

"It's been rough for everybody," Myers said.

For each donated item, Myers is giving back a dollar to Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. She said the community response reflects Colorado Springs' generous spirit.

"It makes me feel so good, but it's Colorado Springs. We've always been this way. This is where I grew up and this is how it's always been," Myers said.

Red Leg Brewing Company is also participating by collecting donations for Care and Share food bank.

"It makes me feel so good to see the community come together. It is so wonderful in Colorado Springs how supportive everyone is," said Betty Graham, marketing manager at Red Leg Brewing Company. "Anyone can do it. It's so easy. Any business can do it."

The collaborative effort has created what Avina described as a positive chain reaction throughout the community.

"You start seeing like one business pop up and then another and before you know it you have like this awesome chain reaction," Avina said.

Graham emphasized the widespread nature of community support during the shutdown.

"There's so many groups that are willing to jump in," Graham said.

Business owners say they're committed to maintaining their support efforts well beyond the shutdown's end.

"You're going to keep providing, we're going to keep providing, we're going to keep it going as long as we have to," Myers said.

Here is a running list of Colorado Springs businesses that are offering free meals and deals for furloughed employees and families on SNAP benefits:



Sandy's Restaurant: All kids in need eat free and government workers and snap recipients will have the option to take a pre-selected meal to go.

Poor Richards: Free meals and drinks to furloughed workers and families in need.

Four By Brother Luck: 50% off all dine-in food purchases Tuesday thru Thursday for government employees impacted by the shutdown.

Heart of Jerusalem Cafe: kids eat free.

Here is a running list of Colorado Springs businesses that have donation bins and food drives set up:



COATI Uprise

Red Leg Brewing Company

Who Gives a Scrap

