Business owners plead with lawmakers to address Colorado Springs safety concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs business owner is calling on lawmakers to strengthen city safety policies after experiencing repeated thefts at his establishment.

Mike Spencer, owner of Spencer's Produce Lawn and Garden Center, was one of three business owners who spoke to state legislators about city safety protocols during a recent safety tour.

"There's a lot of hope in our community and we live in a very good community. We've just got to clean it up a little bit," Spencer said.

Spencer's primary concern centers on enforcing the law regardless of how minor the offense may be.

"They need to be arrested. All we're doing is enabling the pushers," Spencer said.

The business owner says he has been forced to implement additional security measures at his property.

"We've had to do more fence stuff, barbed wire on everything. We have a lot of problems in the alley at night," Spencer said, "I think we've let some of these problems go long enough."

Lawmakers acknowledge they want to hold people more accountable for theft, but Mayor Yemi Mobolade says the process has been challenging.

"Many times our hands are tied. A lot of our business leaders have to invest their own personal money in security and having to fix windows and doors and so we'll be taking a second look at all the, all the different efforts that actually will help make our city safer," Mobolade said.

Crime rates in Colorado are concerning according to the mayor, and higher than the national average. He hopes conversations today represent a step toward bridging the gap between businesses and law enforcement.

Mobolade emphasized the importance of lawmakers experiencing these challenges firsthand by visiting businesses to "show up, to be, to be at their doorstep, at their business, to see it, to hear it, to smell it, and just that firsthand experience of the challenges."

Spencer remains optimistic about finding solutions to the city's safety concerns and says the meeting today is a step in the right direction.

"I believe there's solutions out there. We just need to confront them," Spencer said.

The mayor said in a press conference there will be a follow-up meeting to review key issues raised during the safety tour, though specific hopes to legislative changes were not detailed.

