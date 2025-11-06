Veteran finds healing through archery, helps others aim for business success

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A quiet woodsy area right outside the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex in Colorado Springs might appear unassuming and calming, but it's also where one veteran business owner comes to unwind, teach others how to use a bow, and take aim.

"You draw that bowstring back, all the voices, all the noises and all the clutter goes quiet," said Sam Westfall, CEO of Valor Archery Challenge.

Westfall said archery has been his personal therapy for 15 years.

"You let that arrow go, a little bit of stress, anxiety, depression, PTSD all go out with that arrow," Westfall said.

After serving as a tank mechanic in the Army, Westfall pivoted first to IT and now archery. He teaches people of all ages how to do the sport, providing hands-on instruction that helps newcomers find their aim.

Westfall said he couldn't have made his vision come to life without the help of the Veterans Business Outreach Center.

"We know when we invest in our veterans, our community thrives," said Joe Reagan, Director of the Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center.

Reagan said the organization connects veterans with the resources they need to be successful entrepreneurs, just like Westfall.

"VBOC stepped in and said, okay, here's the right way. Here's the boots to business program. Here's an entry level, get your feet on the ground, get your feet wet," Westfall said.

Westfall now mentors other veterans who want to kickstart new careers. But starting a business can be daunting.

"There's a lot of different resources and it very quickly can become overcoming or overwhelming for someone that is trying to do that for the first time," Reagan said.

VBOC offers workshops, transition assistance programs, and counseling for people who are ready to take a shot at entrepreneurship.

They, along with Westfall and other veteran business owners in the area will be attending the 18th annual VetCon this Friday to meet and mentor other entrepreneurs.

Tickets are still available for the event.

Westfall says he is looking forward to attending and continuing teaching others about archery and educating veterans how to transition out of military life.

"If your goals aren't big enough, if they don't scare you, they're not big enough," Westfall said.

