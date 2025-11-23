Colorado Springs families receive free Thanksgiving meals as community rallies together

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Volunteers were packing up Thanksgiving meal kits for people in need in Colorado Springs today. They're filling them up with all the Thanksgiving essentials — turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and pumpkin pie to name a few.

The Community Partnership for Child Development (CPCD) distributed free Thanksgiving meals to over 300 families, providing relief during what many consider one of the hardest times of the year.

"It's gotten harder and harder every year," said Bella Garcia, a mother who received a Thanksgiving meal for her and her daughter.

Garcia says this year has been especially difficult because she didn't have her SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown.

"There's been a lot going on. I just have been trying to learn how to be the best mom I can be for my daughter. And build a good life for us with what I have," Garcia said, "I've been just trying to get through the year."

The community rallied together for the annual event, with car lines wrapping around the CPCD building and volunteers ready to fill families' cars with Thanksgiving ingredients.

"This right here shows exactly what the holidays are supposed to be about and what community is truly about here in Colorado Springs," said Stephanie Samora, Director of Development at CPCD.

For families struggling with rising costs, the annual meal distribution provides crucial support.

"The meals are amazing, especially because like going to the store, everything is so expensive," Garcia said.

For organizer Vaughn Littrell, the best part of Thanksfest is helping others. He described the emotional impact of seeing families receive the food donations.

"It's incredible. I've had some unbelievable stories already, kids making cards, handmade cards that they give to me and say thank you for providing a Thanksgiving dinner to our family. It's just, it's heart warming to say the least," Littrell said.

The donation drive began 11 years ago with five families, but with community support, it has grown significantly — big enough for families like Garcia's to not go hungry this Thanksgiving.

"It's amazing to watch the community come together and help… I'm thankful. I'm thankful for everybody, everybody here helping," Garcia said.

Multiple Thanksgiving meal giveaways and donation drives are happening throughout Colorado Springs, providing resources for families in need during the holiday season.

Springs Rescue Mission hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against