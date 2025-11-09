Airlines offer refunds, rebooking options as FAA restrictions force flight cuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Flying can be stressful enough, but with restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration, travelers might notice impacts to their own flights.

Airlines are having to cut back flights by 10% and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday that it could go up to 20% if the shutdown continues.

So, what happens if your flight is cut? And what money can you get back, if any, if you're facing cancellations?

Here's what News5 found for a few popular airlines.

United Airlines

If travelers are taking United Airlines, they can get a refund if the ticket was purchased on or before November 4. If the flight is cancelled, people can still get refunds even if the original ticket bought was non-refundable, or was a basic economy ticket.

As long as the travel date is between November 6 through November 13, that refund can be issued.

When News5 reached out to United, they said the best way for people to stay in the know is by downloading the United app.

Delta Airlines

For those who are flying with Delta, there are many refund options. Travelers can cancel their booking and get a refund or they can ask for the value of their ticket as an e-credit for a future flight.

If a traveler decides to rebook and does so before November 21, the fare difference will be waived.

American Airlines

If you're traveling on American Airlines and want to change your flight, the fee is waived if your ticket was purchased before November 5 and if the original ticket was scheduled between November 7 through November 14.

There is a catch — the new ticket has to be booked in the same cabin, otherwise, travelers have to pay the difference. The destination also has to be the same.

If travelers decide they don't want to travel, they can get a refund for the remaining ticket value or opt in for a travel credit.

JetBlue

JetBlue posted details on their Facebook — saying change fees and fare differences will be waived for people traveling between November 6 through November 10.

Flights can be rebooked through November 19.

JetBlue also says travelers will be automatically rebooked to the next available flight, but if they decide not to travel, then they can get a full refund.

Southwest Airlines

A Southwest spokesperson tells News5:

“Southwest Airlines is determining the scheduling adjustments needed to meet the required FAA flight reductions. While the vast majority of our Customers’ flights will not be disrupted, all Southwest Customers, with travel booked through next Wednesday, November 12, may adjust their travel plans at no cost, or receive a refund if they choose not to travel, regardless of whether their flight is affected. We will communicate directly with affected Customers as soon as possible. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees. We continue to urge Congress to immediately resolve its impasse and restore the National Airspace System to its full capacity.” Southwest Spokesperson

Keep in mind, all these airlines will have updates on their apps, so it is recommended flyers download the airline's app to their phone prior to flying to stay in the know.

