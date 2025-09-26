Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 26 - September 28, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show to the Tarantula Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show

The Wings of Pride Air Show is happening this weekend at the Pueblo Memorial Airport! It's a celebration of military aircraft and world-class aerobatic performers. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Thunderbirds and other planes will be performing. Tickets start at $45 for adults. More information here.

Tarantula Festival

The Tarantula Festival is happening this weekend in Downtown La Junta! Friday's event runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be vendors, an education pavilion, tarantula tours, live art and much more! There will also be a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday. More information here.

Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival

The Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival starts on Saturday and runs through October 12! It celebrates all things science and tech. The event kicks off with a carnival day at UCCS on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be science magic shows, interactive exhibits, different science demonstrations and more. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Hartford Athletic

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Weidner Field Saturday taking on Hartford Athletic! The theme for the game is Mental Health Awareness Night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $24. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Colorado Avalanche Fan Fest

Join the Colorado Avalanche for Fan Fest as they get ready for the upcoming 2025-2026 season! Fans can attend Ball Arena at 11 a.m. on Saturday for open practice, a skills competition and much more! Concessions starting at $5 will also be available. Tickets start at $27. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars events every Saturday from now until October 25. These free events bring the entire community together. This Saturday, catch 'The Princess Bride' at 7:30 p.m. at the brewery on South Cascade Avenue. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until October 5. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 12. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

