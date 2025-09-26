Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival starts Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're looking for a fun and educational event this weekend, one Colorado group has you covered. The Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival starts on Saturday and runs through October 12.

It celebrates all things science and tech.

The event kicks off with a carnival day at UCCS on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free festival will have different activities, which include the following:



science magic shows

interactive exhibits

different science demonstrations

"Just energy from the kids and their families to appreciate STEAM because there's a lot that is going on that a lot of people don't realize that are related to science," said Lynnane George, a Professor at UCCS. "Everything from music to rock climbing, for example."

For a full list of events happening during the 16 days, visit Cool Science's website.

