'Summer in Southeast' brings neighbors together

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Southeast Colorado Springs residents spent much of the summer coming together to share positive stories about their neighborhood, promote unity, and enjoy family-friendly activities. Panorama Park, a central gathering place, served as one of the key venues for the initiative.

In June, RISE Southeast launched the first ever “Summer in Southeast” program, designed to highlight the area’s strengths and build community pride.

“It’s just another way that we’re trying to shift the reputation of Southeast and bring awareness to the good things that are happening here,” explained Jessi Bustamante, Communications Specialist for RISE Southeast.

Events ranged from block parties and community walks to exercise classes in local parks. The goal, according to organizers, was to bring neighbors together in shared spaces.

“The more that we can show the good things that are happening and give the opportunity to latch on to that, the better for the overall community,” added Bustamante.

For longtime resident Danyiel Minifee, the initiative was about creating family memories.

“We actually made it a family day where the whole family came out, grandma, grandpa, dad, momm everybody was here and it was great,” shared Minifee.

She noted that such gatherings also help connect residents with local businesses.

“As a small business owner myself, I think it’s important to have something where we can come together… you don’t have to be blood related to be family,” she said.

Council Member Kimberly Gold, who represents District 4, emphasized the importance of grassroots, resident-led efforts.

“It is resident-led change and that’s the best—grassroots change where it’s like, this is what we want as a people, not leaders telling you what to want,” she stated.

Gold herself participated in events, including an outdoor step class at Panorama Park.

“The endorphins from working out, combined with being outdoors, were so much fun,” she added.

The season will conclude with a final celebration on Saturday at The Beach House in Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a live DJ, prize giveaways, and various activities designed to foster neighbor connections.

“It’s really just another opportunity for people to get to know their neighbors and the features that are available,” noted Bustamante.

Organizers hope the sense of unity formed over the summer endures into the future. “We can focus on the things that divide us, but why? We are Colorado Springs. Let’s highlight the strength of who we are,” said Council Member Gold.

