Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 3 - October 5, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Fall Festival to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Fall Festival

The Cripple Creek Fall Festival is happening this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along Bennett Avenue. Enjoy the fall colors, live music, pumpkin carving and much more! You can also meet the beloved donkeys and feed them approved treats. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs San Antonio FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks continue their homestand at Weidner Field Saturday as they take on San Antonio FC! The theme for the game is Halloween Night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $24. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Motorless Morning

The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host its final Motorless Morning on Sunday at Garden of the Gods Park. The event eliminates motor vehicle access in the park from 5 a.m. to noon. The park is free and open to the public, and shuttles will be available for those who need it. More information here.

Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival

The Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival is underway through October 12! It celebrates all things science and tech. There will be science magic shows, interactive exhibits, different science demonstrations and more. On Saturday, you can uncover fossils at Concrete Coyote Paleontology Dig Day, learn to bake donuts at Chef's Kitchen, and more! More information here.

BuffaloGrass Music Festival

The BuffaloGrass Music Festival is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs! The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort. Enjoy live music, local food trucks, artisans and vendors. There will also be a yoga session Saturday morning, as well as a group bike ride. Tickets start at $40. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 12. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars events every Saturday from now until October 26. These free events bring the entire community together. This Saturday, catch 'Zombieland' at 6:30 p.m. at the brewery on South Cascade Avenue. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

