Final Motorless Morning of the year happening Sunday at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host its final Motorless Morning on Sunday at Garden of the Gods Park.

The event eliminates motor vehicle access in the park. The park is free and open to the public.

Motorless Morning will happen from 5:00 a.m. to noon. Only the following will be allowed on the road during that time:



hiking

biking

skateboarding

longboarding

Visitors can park their vehicles at the following locations:



Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

Garden of the Gods Trading Post

Parking Lot 1 at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

A shuttle will be available from Parking Lot 1 upon request from 7:00 a.m. to noon for those who need it.

The City of Colorado Springs says designated parking for people with disabilities will be available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

From there, a shuttle to the main parking lot will be available upon request. The city will also allow the use of other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD) in accordance with its policy.

