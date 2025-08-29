Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 29 - August 31, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Labor Day Lift Off to the Colorado State Fair, there's plenty to enjoy this holiday weekend!

Labor Day Lift Off

From live music to drone shows, and of course, hot air balloon lift-offs, the annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is almost underway in Memorial Park! Catch the Balloon Lift Off Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 7 a.m., and the Balloon Glow at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is free to attend! More information here.

Colorado State Fair

The 2025 Colorado State Fair is underway in Pueblo! It's happening at the Colorado State Fairgrounds along Beulah Avenue. This year's event will run until Monday, September 1. Enjoy performances, livestock, food, the carnival and much more! Gate admission starts at $15. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Weidner Field Saturday taking on FC Tulsa! The theme for the game is Cyan Night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Springs Ensemble Theatre

The non-profit theatre company has been performing plays for the past 16 years and is now based out of the "hidden" speakeasy in the Dice Guys game store in Old Colorado City. Springs Ensemble Theatre is performing a rendition of "The Shark is Broken," a comedy covering the drama that took place during the filming of Jaws. The play runs from now until Sunday, September 14. Tickets start at $25. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until October 5. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

___

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.