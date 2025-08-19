Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 Colorado State Fair, August 22 - September 1

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The 2025 Colorado State Fair begins on Friday in Pueblo. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the annual event showcasing Colorado Culture, cuisine, and more of what makes the Centennial State great.

The fair will be located at the Colorado State Fairgrounds along Beulah Avenue. This year's event will run from Friday, August 22 - to Monday, September 1.

Fair Hours & Parking

The fair this year will run on the following schedule:

Monday – Thursday: 3 – 11 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Searching for parking? You have a few options, one is the Colorado State Fair lot, which is located south of the fairgrounds between Mesa Avenue and Northern Avenue. It is $5 to park Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.

You can also park in the Hangar Lot, which you can access by heading south on Prairie Avenue between Small Avenue and Tulane Street. Parking is $15.

There will also be a shuttle, which runs from the City of Pueblo's Main Street parking lot downtown to the fairgrounds. Shuttles will run every 15 to 30 minutes. The shuttle and parking are free.

Note: Parking is cash only

How Much Does The Fair Cost?

Adult Gate Admission: $15

Kids (ages 5-12): $7

Children 4 and under are free (when accompanied by an adult)

Be sure to check ahead on the Colorado State Fair's website for discounted gate tickets this week. But what about the rides?

1-Day Unlimited Ride bands can be purchased through August 21 for $32, and $42 starting August 22.

An 11-day Mega Pass, for unlimited rides every day of the fair, can be purchased through August 21 for $162, and $202 starting August 22.

Who Is Performing?

The Colorado State Fair entertainment line up will bring back some familiar faces, as well as showcase some talent from across the country. Check out some of the headliners and dates they will be performing below.



PRCA Rodeo with Cooper Alan - Aug. 22

PRCA Rodeo with Lee Brice - Aug. 23

PRCA Rodeo with Clay Walker - Aug 24

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias - Aug. 24

Flo Rida with guest Chamillionaire - Aug. 29

Russell Dickerson with guest Drew Green - Aug 30

For a full list of all the shows and entertainment at the Colorado State Fair, click here.

Keeping Colorado Culture Alive

Rooted in Colorado's past, the Colorado State Fair prides itself on preserving Colorado Culture from the state's days of ranching and agriculture, still a major factor of Southern Colorado.

The Colorado State Fair began it's legacy in Pueblo back in 1872, at the time held by the Southern Colorado Agriculture and Industrial Association to promote the rich agricultural diversity of Southern Colorado at the time. A tradition that still holds true today.

While the carnival rides and food may be some of the major highlights, you can also expect a rich showcase of livestock and shows during the fair. Animal owners from across the state will be moving animals into the fairgrounds on Wednesday, as they prepare for the competitions ahead. Watch our coverage from years past on how owners are preparing for the week ahead.

For more information about the Colorado State Fair, click here.

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year