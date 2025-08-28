Finds Under $40: Springs Ensemble Theatre

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Springs Ensemble Theatre.

The non-profit theatre company has been performing plays for the past 16 years and is now based out of the "hidden" speakeasy situated in the back of the Dice Guys game store in Old Colorado City.

The cozy venue provides visitors the opportunity to get a close-up view of every performance.

"If you've never been to a performance where the actors are literally five or 10 feet from you," commented Matt Radcliffe, president of the Springs Ensemble Theatre. "There's really nothing like that."

"The audience is the final component for any production," agreed Steve Emily, VP for the acting group, "and to be able to have them this close, they definitely feed what's going on back there."

Currently, Springs Ensemble Theatre is performing a rendition of "The Shark is Broken," a comedy that covers the behind-the-scenes drama that took place during the filming of Jaws; the play will run August 28 through September 14.

Tickets to Springs Ensemble Theatre performances can cost up to $25.00. For more information on show times and future performances, visit their website here.

_____

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.