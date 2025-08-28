Everything you need to know for the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — From live music to drone shows, and of course, hot air balloon lift-offs, the annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is almost underway in Memorial Park.

Previously known as the Colorado Springs Balloon Classic, the event brings in crowds of upwards of 250,000 people.

According to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, the event began in 1976 when a group of friends got together to showcase the balloons; the entry fee was one six-pack of beer.

With Pikes Peak on the horizon, balloonists come from all over the country to participate in the weekend's festivities.

In the mornings, event goers can watch the balloons lift off at 7:00 a.m., but evening visitors have the opportunity to watch the Balloon Glow. Instead of lifting off in the evenings, the hot air balloons stay grounded and light up their engines, creating a beautiful glow throughout the park.

Bruce Hausknecht Sunday night Balloon Glow at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

If you're looking to see the balloons, we've got you covered. Keep reading to see this weekend's event schedule, road closures and parking options.

Event Schedule:

Saturday morning:



5:15 a.m.: Park and Concessions Open

6:00 a.m.: Drone Show

6:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

7:00 a.m.: Balloon Lift Off and Beer & Mimosa Gardens Open

9:00 a.m.: Rocky Mountain State Games – Parkour Comp

9:00 a.m.: USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

9:00 a.m.: Rocky Mountain State Games – Parkour Comp

10:00 a.m.: Prospect Lake Events



Saturday evening:



3:30 p.m.: Park and Concessions Open, Beer & Mimosa Gardens Open and Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30-5:00 p.m.: Concert Series|Hat Trick

4:00-8:00 p.m.: Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

6:00-7:00 p.m.: Concert Series: Cody Cozz

7:00 p.m.: Balloon Glow

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Concert Series: Cody Cozz

9:30 p.m.: Drone Show

10:00 p.m.: Park and Concessions Close



Sunday morning:



5:15 a.m.: Park and Concessions Open

6:00 a.m.: Drone Show

6:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

7:00 a.m.: Balloon Lift Off and Beer & Mimosa Garden Open

9:00 a.m.: Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off and USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

9:00 a.m.: Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off and USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10:00 a.m.: Prospect Lake Events



Sunday evening



3:30 p.m.: Park and Concessions Open, Beer & Mimosa Gardens Open, and Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30-5:00 p.m.: Concert Series|Bobbi Kerr

4:00-8:00 p.m.: Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

6:00-7:00 p.m.: Concert Series|Sofakillers

7:00 p.m.: Balloon Glow

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Concert Series|Sofakillers

9:30 p.m.: Drone Show

10:00 p.m.: Park and Concessions Close



Monday morning:



5:15 a.m.: Park and Concessions Open

6:00 a.m.: Drone Show

6:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

7:00 a.m.: Balloon Lift Off and Beer & Mimosa Gardens Open

9:00 a.m.: Remote Control Balloon Display

9:00 a.m.: Remote Control Balloon Display

10:00 a.m.: Park and Concessions Close



Road Closures:

Drivers should expect the area around Memorial Park to be congested, with several temporary road closures from 5:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. daily, and 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday due to event activities.

The following roads will be closed during those times;



E. Pikes Peak Ave. between S. Hancock Ave. and N. Union Ave. (closed to all traffic)

N. Union Blvd. between E. Pikes Peak Ave. and Eastlake Rd. (closed to all traffic)

S. Hancock Ave. between E. Pikes Peak Ave. and E. Vermijo Ave. (closed to all traffic)

All streets and alleys running north to south between E. Kiowa St. and E. Pikes Peak Ave. from S. Hancock Ave. to N. Union Blvd. (closed to thru traffic)

E. Cucharras St. and E. Vermijo Ave. between S. Cedar St. and S. Hancock Ave. (closed to thru traffic)

Interior Park Road: Farragut Ave. between Hancock Ave. and Pikes Peak Ave. (closed to thru traffic)

Interior Park Road: Sports Drive between Hancock Ave. and Farragut Ave. (closed to thru traffic)

Interior Park Road: Sports Drive between Hancock Ave. and Farragut Ave. (closed to thru traffic)



Parking:

Parking passes are available for event goers to purchase ahead of time, with many different parking lot options.

Free handicap spots are available, but event coordinators say spots are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis with a government-issued handicap credential.

Single-session parking tickets are only valid for the specific session time and for the lot that they're purchased for. Reentry is only allowed during the session.

Morning sessions: 5:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Evening sessions: 3:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pre-purchased tickets guarantee a spot until 7:30 a.m. for morning sessions or 5:30 p.m. for afternoon sessions, then all unfilled spots will be open to the public.

Find more information about parking and purchase parking tickets on the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off event website.

