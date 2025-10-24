Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 24 - October 26, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to the Colorado Springs Ski Swap, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Emma Crawford Coffin Races

The 31st anniversary of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races takes place Saturday! Thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the event, which features dozens of costumed teams racing homemade coffins down Manitou Avenue. The parade of hearses and coffins start at noon, and the races will begin around 1 p.m. The event is free. More information here.

Colorado Springs Ski Swap

The 2025 Colorado Springs Ski Swap is happening this weekend at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. You can get high quality ski and snowboard gear at discounted prices. Admission on Friday is $8 for ages 14 and up, and the event is free on Saturday. More information here.

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is back at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! It runs Friday through Sunday from now until Halloween night. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Check out the animal exhibits, spooky attractions and more! You have to buy tickets in advance, which start at $22. More information here.

Ghost Tours

The 30th annual Ghost Tours are back this fall! Each tour is guided by a "spirit" who leads folks on a less-than-mile-long route in and around Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Tours depart from the Heritage Museum on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19. More information here.

Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars event! This free event brings the entire community together. This Saturday, catch 'Trick ‘r Treat' at 6:30 p.m. at the brewery on South Cascade Avenue. There will also be candy and popcorn available for purchase. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Pumpkin Fest at Venetucci Farm

Pumpkin Fest is a recurring, fall festival-type experience hosted at the historic Venetucci Farm. It's being held on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from now until Halloween. Tickets are $5, and children ages three and under can get in for free. More information here.

