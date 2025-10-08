Finds Under $40: Ghost Tours with the Manitou Springs Heritage Museum

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the 30th annual Ghost Tours hosted by the Manitou Springs Heritage Museum.

Each tour is guided by a "spirit" who leads folks on a less-than-mile-long route in and around Memorial Park in Manitou Springs; every stop along the route features a lively (or ghostly) performance by characters from the area's past as portrayed by members of local acting company, Theatre d'Art.

The series of vignettes performed along the route includes songs, skits, comedy routines, and more while also providing a bit of insight into the area's history and spooky lore.

Tours run on Fridays and Saturdays through October 24th and depart from the Heritage Museum from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at intervals of 15 minutes.

Each tour lasts approximately one hour and costs just under $20.00 per person (children 11 years old or younger can attend for free).

The Ghost Tours act as a key fundraiser for the non-profit Heritage Museum and assist in keeping museum admissions free to the public.

For tickets or additional information, click here.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.