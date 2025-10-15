'Boo at the Zoo' begins Friday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) is bringing back Boo at the Zoo this weekend, starting Friday, October 17.

CMZ anticipates 20,000 community members to enjoy the event over a week of spooky season fun.

Boo at the Zoo runs from October 17 through 19, October 24 through 26, and Halloween night, October 31.

Tickets are ONLY available online. There is a limited number of tickets (Tickets for Saturday, October 25, are already sold out at the time of publishing).

Attendees can expect the following:



Animal exhibits

Trick-or-treating at 20+ stations throughout the zoo

Spooky attractions

All-evening giraffe and budgie feeding

A kid-friendly haunted house

Wooden pumpkins

Pirates' Cove

Rides on the Mountaineer Sky Ride and carousel

CMZ says there is "an elephant-sized amount of candy (4.5)" that will be handed out to trick-or-treaters.

CMZ also clarifies that they have bought the candy from companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, and have committed to using sustainable palm oil to protect orangutan habitats in the wild.

Boo at the Zoo is an important fundraiser that supports CMZ by funding animal care, conservation efforts, zoo operations, and improvements.

CMZ will close for normal daytime admission at 3:00 p.m. on event days.

For those wearing costumes, anyone older than 12 is not allowed to wear full-face costume masks and costume weapons.

Masks worn by kids 11 and under must have eye openings that don't obstruct peripheral vision.

Balloons are not allowed inside the zoo.

