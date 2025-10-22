Things to know about the 2025 Emma Crawford Coffin Races

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 31st anniversary of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races takes place Saturday, October 25th; thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the event, which features dozens of costumed teams racing homemade coffins (on wheels) down Manitou Avenue.

Starting at 10:00 am, the fan zone and VIP seating will open, followed by the parade of hearses and coffins (and costumed teams) at noon. The races will begin around 1:00 pm (immediately following the parade) and conclude between 2:00 and 2:30 pm.

The after party will open in Soda Springs Park at 11:00 am and run until 5:00 pm and will include live music starting at 2:00 pm; the Coffin Races award ceremony will take place between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm following the conclusion of the race.

According to a press release from Manitou Springs, "Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid driving near downtown Manitou Springs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to significant traffic impacts and street closures."

From 9:00 am through 12:00 pm, Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Man's Trail to the Ruxton Avenue Roundabout; all side streets in this area will also be closed one block before intersecting with Manitou Avenue.

Detours are listed below.

From 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Manitou Avenue will remain fully closed to westbound traffic from Old Man's Trail to the Ruxton Avenue Roundabout; eastbound traffic will be allowed through at Pawnee Avenue, Deer Path Avenue, and South Path.

Detours listed below.

In order to mitigate heavy traffic in and around downtown Manitou Springs, organizers have set up a number of transportation alternatives:

Paid parking at the Dillon Mobility Lot (134 Manitou Ave) and shuttle in using Mountain Metropolitan Transit [coloradosprings.gov] to Hiawatha Gardens Lot (10 Old Man’s Trail), just one block from downtown.

Free Parking & Shuttle: Park free at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road (Citizens Service Center/DMV Parking Structure) and take the $5 roundtrip shuttle, cash only, per person,(12 and under are free) to Hiawatha Gardens (10 Old Man’s Trail), just one block from downtown. Shuttles run continuously from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with pick-ups approximately every 15–20 minutes.

Parking also available at Manitou Springs High School and Middle School for a $10 donation (cash only, per car) donations go to the MSHS Wrestling Club.

Bike to the Races: Park at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort and ride your own bike to the event, located at 2 El Paso Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. Also, PikeRide [pikeride.org] Bike Valet at Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave will operate 9 am - 6 pm, anyone who bikes will receive a free 30-minute coupon for Pike Ride that they can use day of the event, at a later date, or give to a friend! Also, receive a free drink token to use at the After Party (11 AM-5 PM).

Rideshare Drop-Offs: Uber and Lyft should use the designated drop-off and pick-up location at 484 Manitou Avenue. City of Manitou Springs

For additional information regarding this year's Emma Crawford Coffin Races, click here.

