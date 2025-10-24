2025 Colorado Springs Ski Swap happening this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 2025 Colorado Springs Ski Swap is happening this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, you can get high quality ski and snowboard gear at discounted prices.

The event is happening at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, which is located near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Union Boulevard.

The Ski Swap will be held Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission on Friday is $8 for ages 14 and up, and the event is free on Saturday.

If you have gear you want to sell, you can bring it on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Foodbank of the Rockies. For more information about the event, click here.

